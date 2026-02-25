Third edition of Gujarat Semiconnect Conference 2026 from March 1

Gandhinagar, Feb 25 (PTI) The third edition of 'Gujarat Semiconnect Conference-2026', aimed at bringing global semiconductor industry captains and policymakers together to deliberate on strategies to strengthen India's position in the sector, will be held in Gandhinagar on March 1, officials said.

Organised by the Gujarat government, the two-day conference will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Railways and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and state Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia will be present on the occasion.

The conference has been convened by the Department of Science and Technology, and Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM), inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose call for technological self-reliance has placed semiconductors at the centre of India's growth agenda, an official release said.

Based on the theme 'Gujarat: India’s Gateway to Silicon', the conference will bring together global semiconductor CEOs, policymakers, and industry leaders to deliberate on strategies that will strengthen India's position in the global value chain, it said.

It reflects the state's ambition to position itself as the anchor of India's semiconductor ecosystem.

With Gujarat's robust infrastructure, industrial corridors, and investor-friendly policies, the state is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing India's semiconductor manufacturing and research capabilities, it added.

Over two days, the conference will feature keynote addresses, thematic panels, and international roundtables.

Day one will open with sessions on next-generation semiconductor research and manufacturing, logistics and export readiness for hubs like Dholera and Sanand, financing through GIFT International Financial Services Centre, and workforce development for future skills, the release said.

Discussions will also focus on strengthening India's electronics foundation, from printed circuit boards to resilient component ecosystems. Parallel sessions will include a Micron Suppliers' Roundtable, country-specific roundtables with Japan and Taiwan, and a seminar on education and outreach titled “From Silicon to Students: Building India’s Semiconductor Future,” it added.

Moreover, on the second day, the event will feature a guided tour to Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR), facilitated by GSEM, DICDL, and Tata Electronics, offering delegates an opportunity to witness Gujarat’s ambitious infrastructure projects firsthand.

The conference will host a lineup of keynote speakers, including Dr Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD of TEPL; Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology; G C Chaturvedi, Chairman of CG Semi; Ramesh Kunhikannan, Executive Vice Chairman of Kaynes Technology; Ajit Manocha, CEO of SEMI; and Dr Rao Tummala, Emeritus Professor at Georgia Tech.

Anchor semiconductor project proponents, such as Micron, Tata Electronics, and Kaynes Semicon, along with knowledge partners, including JETRO (Japan), KOTRA (Korea), Invest India, India Semiconductor Mission, SEMI, IESA, ELCINA, ICEA, and MEDEPC, have extended their support to this initiative.

The conference will showcase India's readiness to lead in the global semiconductor industry. As the theme suggests, Gujarat welcomes global chipmakers and domestic industries, entrepreneurs, and students to contribute towards this transformative journey, the release said. PTI KVM NP