Third Wave Coffee on expansion mode; launches 125th outlet in Chennai

Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Home grown popular coffee brand Third Wave Coffee in its drive to expand its footprint has targeted to open 25 more stores over the next two months, taking the overall expansion to 150 outlets across the country, a top official said.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company inaugurated its first shop in Chennai on Thursday, which is also the 125th cafe of the brand founded by Sushant Goel, Anirudh Sharma and Ayush Bathwal in 2015.

"The brand continues its rapid expansion, exploring newer markets and reaching more coffee-lovers; aiming to be 150 cafes strong by March 2025," a company statement.

"We are thrilled to extend Third Wave Coffee's signature experience to the people of Chennai. Launching our 125th cafe in a city as dynamic and culturally rich as Chennai is a monumental moment for us. Chennai embodies a unique blend of tradition and modernity; and holds a deep connection to India's coffee heritage, aligning seamlessly with our brand ethos" Third Wave Coffee CEO Rajat Luthra said.

Customers visiting the outlet located in Palladium Velacherry (Phoenix Mall) would be able to shop for brand merchandise apart from a curated menu featuring signature origin coffees, sandwiches, wraps and others.

"Looking ahead, Chennai is a promising market for us and we are eager to bring more of the Third Wave Coffee experience to its dynamic communities. We are eyeing major expansion in the city, with several new cafes currently under construction," Luthra added. PTI VIJ VIJ KH