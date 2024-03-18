Third Wave Coffee's CEO Sushant Goel steps down, former KFC CEO Rajat Luthra to take charge

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Speciality coffee QSR chain Third Wave Coffee Co-founder and CEO Sushant Goel is stepping down and former CEO KFC Rajat Luthra is going to take charge of the company.

The appointment of Luthra, who was CEO of KFC (India & Nepal) Devyani International, will be effective from the first quarter of FY25, the company said in a statement while announcing the transition therein.

Since its inception in 2016, Goel, along with co-founders Ayush Bathwal and Anirudh Sharma, has scaled the company to over 100 outlets across India.

"In his capacity as a board member, Goel will continue to guide the strategic direction of the company and develop new initiatives for Third Wave Coffee," the company said.

Third Wave Coffee, from being a roastery with a single store in Koramangala to now having over 100 stores across 8 cities had recently raised USD 35 million in Series C funding from Creaegis and existing investor WestBridge Capital. PTI KRH SGC TRB