Thiruvananthapuram Airport sees 21 per cent surge in passenger traffic

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 17 (PTI) Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV) has witnessed a record-breaking increase in passenger traffic in Q1 FY2024-25, with over 1.26 million passengers travelling through the airport.

"This represents a 21 per cent growth compared to Q1 2023-24, when 1.038 million passengers were recorded. TRV now processes over 400,000 passengers monthly. Of the total passengers, 661,000 were domestic, while 598,000 travelled internationally," a TRV release said on Wednesday.

To accommodate this growth, TRV has enhanced its infrastructure, adding three new check-in counters at the domestic terminal to streamline the check-in process, it said.

Plans are underway to further upgrade facilities, ensuring a seamless travel experience as passenger numbers and airline operations continue to rise, the release said.

The airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group.

The release further said that during the Q1 FY2024-25 period, there were 7,954 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), marking a 14 per cent increase from the 6,887 ATMs in Q1 2023-24.

TRV currently offers services to 13 international destinations, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Dammam, Singapore, Male, Kuala Lumpur, and Colombo, and seven domestic destinations, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Kannur.

Sharjah was the most travelled international destination, while Bengaluru topped the domestic list, the release added.