Thiruvananthapuram International Airport sees 10 pc passenger growth in 2024-25

Thiruvananthapuram, May 15 (PTI) Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, which manages the international airport here, on Thursday said that the aviation hub has seen a 10 per cent increase in passenger traffic in 2024-25 as compared to the previous year.

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., claimed that besides a remarkable surge in passenger traffic, the 2024-25 period also witnessed a significant leap forward in the airport's infrastructure and technological capabilities, positioning the state capital as a rapidly evolving aviation hub.

"Between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025, TRV (Thiruvananthapuram) Airport welcomed an unprecedented 4,890,452 passengers, marking a 10 per cent increase compared to 4,411,235 travellers in the preceding financial year.

"This impressive growth trajectory underscores Thiruvananthapuram’s importance as a destination for travellers from Kerala and Tamil Nadu," a statement issued by the airport management said.

It further said that the airport recorded its highest-ever passenger and aircraft traffic movements on December 22 last year when it served an impressive 16,578 passengers with 101 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs).

"This peak surpassed the previous record of 15,193 passengers and 95 aircraft movements on January 29, 2024, highlighting the airport's capacity to handle significant surges in demand," the statement said.

It also said that currently the airport serves an average of 14,614 passengers daily, with an average of 86 ATMs, including charter movements, connecting Thiruvananthapuram to over nine domestic and 14 international destinations.

The ATMs have also increased by a notable six per cent, the statement claimed, adding that this enhanced operational capacity was a direct result of the strategic infrastructure investments.