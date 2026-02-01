This Budget reflects people's unwavering trust in PM Modi: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday said that the Union Budget is a step forward towards fulfilling the resolve of making India a developed country alongside ensuring the welfare of every section of society, including the poor, farmers, women and youth.

"This Budget fully reflects the unwavering trust that the people have in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister's guiding principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' is clearly evident in every dimension of this Budget," Nabin said.

Nabin also highlighted that the Budget for 2026-27 is also a clear reflection of the continuity of policy and good governance of the NDA government under Prime Minister Modi, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting it for the ninth consecutive time.

"This Budget is a step forward towards realising the dreams of a developed India by 2047 while ensuring the welfare of every section of society, including the poor, farmers, women, and youth," the BJP chief said.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the Budget. The fact that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the country's Budget for the ninth consecutive time is a clear reflection of the continuity of policy and good governance of the government of India," he added.

Nabin said that despite global uncertainties, the way India's economy continues to grow at nearly 7 per cent indicates that the country's GSP and GDP have been consistently strengthening, while inflation has been kept under control.

"This is a well-thought-out Budget, which reflects confidence in inclusive progress and clearly shows the government's intention to strengthen projects related to education and infrastructure," he said.

The BJP president noted that it's also a "youth-driven Budget" as it seeks to generate new employment opportunities for them. "Through infrastructure growth, it aims to advance manufacturing units and emphasises the creation of new employment opportunities," he said.

Nabin mentioned that the support extended by the government to sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, sports, and biopharma is "commendable".

"The strong support system established through approximately Rs 400 crore for the semiconductor sector and Rs 10,000 crore for the biopharma sector clearly demonstrates the government's serious focus on generating new employment opportunities," he said.

The BJP chief emphasised that the Budget also clearly reflects Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'Gram Swaraj'.

"It will benefit our artisans and small cottage industries and strengthen employment in rural areas. The government's continued efforts are also evident in the development of tourism and cultural centres, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision," he said.

Nabin said the finance minister's announcement about the operationalisation of 20 new national waterways over the next five years is a step towards opening "new dimensions" in transportation. "While we have traditionally focused on airways, roadways, and railways, the development of waterways now offers better opportunities for progress," he said.

Plans to develop Patna and Varanasi as ship-repairing centres will also generate large-scale new employment opportunities in these regions, he added.

Nabin said the priority given to the coconut industry and fisheries in the budget reflects the government's intention to ensure inclusive progress, bringing all sectors and communities along.

"I also congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for increasing the Budget allocation for the transport sector. Similarly, the provision of Rs 7.8 lakh crore for defence clearly indicates that the nation's security is non-negotiable," he added.

Nabin said the Budget reflects a "clear intention" to include every section of society in development and progress. Whether it is the youth, women, the middle class, or any other segment of society, clear direction and resources have been allocated for all in the Budget, he said.