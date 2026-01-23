This is home, motherland awaits with big opportunities: Vembu to techies

Kumbakonam (TN), Jan 23 (PTI) Amid global trade, tariff and visa uncertainties, Zoho cofounder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu on Friday expressed hope that Indian talent would stay in the country and seize the plethora of opportunities here.

Vembu pointed to the expanding presence of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, with major global companies building capabilities and making big announcements for expansion.

"So the India story of talent continues. It's going to continue. It's about our demographics, our educational systems, all of it, and our infrastructure, the policies, all of the mix is powering it," Vembu told PTI in an interview.

Asked about his thoughts on trade and tariff uncertainties, US visa fee hike and social media vetting of applications and to what extent he sees it impacting India tech story in its largest market, Vembu said, as a patriotic Indian, he hopes that India's talent stays in India, works here and pays the taxes here.

"I reiterate what I have said before, our talent should come back to India. This is home... your motherland is waiting for you. There's so much opportunity here," Vembu said.

On the issue around free movement of professionals and fears around potential outsourcing tax in the US, Vembu asserted India has been resilient.

"We will adapt. We are a resilient nation. We've endured through a lot, we will adapt. There will be other doors that will open. So I'm confident that the talent pool is here to stay, and the talent pool, even American companies need...," Vembu added. PTI MBI HVA