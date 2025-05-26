Thomas Cook delegation meets J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar, May 26 (PTI) A delegation from the Thomas Cook travel agency called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the latter's office here on Monday.

"A delegation from Thomas Cook' India's leading travel and forex company called on me today at my office. We discussed strengthening tourism and travel opportunities in Jammu & Kashmir," the chief minister said in a post on X.

The meeting comes a month after the Pahalgam terror attack that left 25 tourists and a local guide dead. The incident gave a major jolt to the tourism sector in Kashmir as tourists cancelled their bookings. PTI MIJ BAL BAL