Thomas Cook India, Muthoot Group ink pact to expand payment solutions biz

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Omnichannel forex services company Thomas Cook (India) on Friday announced a strategic partnership with Muthoot Forex, the foreign exchange division of the Muthoot Group, to expand the reach of its Borderless Travel and Study Buddy Cards.

Through this collaboration, both prepaid forex cards will now be available across Muthoot's extensive network of over 7,000 branches, including 43 full-fledged forex branches across India's metros, mini-metros and tier II-IV source markets, Thomas Cook India said in a statement.

"Through this partnership, we aim to bring our Borderless Travel and Study Buddy cards closer to consumers across India's metros and regional markets, making international travel and study abroad even more convenient and accessible," Thomas Cook (India) Executive Vice President - Foreign Exchange, Deepesh Varma, said. PTI SM SHW SHW