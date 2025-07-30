Thomas Cook India net profit stays flat at Rs 73.4 crore in April-June

Mumbai, Jul 30 (PTI) Omni-channel travel company Thomas Cook India Group's consolidated net profit stayed flat at Rs 73.4 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 73.01 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Thomas Cook India said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company grew by 14.34 per cent during the quarter under review at Rs 2,407.96 crore as against Rs 2,105.94 crore registered in the same period of the previous fiscal.

"Despite the recent geopolitical events this quarter, that disrupted the travel ecosystem both in India and globally, I am happy to announce that the Thomas Cook India Group reported a PBT growth of 18 per cent for Q1 FY26 at Rs 1,284 Mn, excluding the effect of a one-time expense," Thomas Cook (India) Managing Director and CEO Mahesh Iyer said.

Total income from operations grew by 15 per cent y-o-y and 21 per cent on a sequential basis, he said.

"This was driven by strong performances across Travel Services, Hospitality (Sterling Holidays), our DMS companies and DEI. Looking ahead, the Group continues to stay focused on technology and improved customer experience.

Given the unpredictable external environment, and its potential impact on travel sentiment, we remain cautiously optimistic as we move into the festive season ahead," he added.

