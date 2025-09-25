Thomas Cook India partners with Blinkit to deliver 'Borderless Multicurrency' cards

Mumbai: Omnichannel travel and forex services company Thomas Cook (India) on Thursday said it has partnered with quick commerce company Blinkit to deliver its 'Borderless Multicurrency' cards to customers in minutes.

This new category is currently available in three major metros -- Delhi, Bengaluru and Mumbai. It will extend the service in a phase-wise manner to key source markets in India, the company said in a statement.

"As India's leading omnichannel forex services company, our constant focus is on anticipating evolving consumer behaviour and driving industry-first solutions that deliver true value.

"Quick commerce is reshaping customer expectations across categories, and we saw a clear opportunity to integrate this into foreign exchange, which has become essential for international travel," Thomas Cook (India) Executive Vice President - Foreign Exchange, Deepesh Varma, said.

The company's dedicated forex team will manage the compliance and processing requirements as per statutory guidelines, completing the entire process within an hour - a real game-changer for last-minute forex needs, he said.

"To save travellers the time and hassle, we've collaborated with Thomas Cook India to enable the convenient delivery of blank forex cards through Blinkit, right to their doorstep. We handle the delivery, while Thomas Cook India manages the secure V-KYC process and card activation," Anish Shrivastava, Senior Vice President - Revenue, Blinkit said.