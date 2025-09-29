Thomas Cook India partners with Tourism ministry to enhance destination experiences

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) Omnichannel travel company Thomas Cook (India) Limited on Monday said it has partnered with the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) to enhance destination experiences throughout India.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard, which aims to gather direct, real-time traveller feedback to assess and recognise India's best-performing tourism destinations and identify areas for improvement, the company said in a statement.

The company will integrate a co-branded feedback form, standardised by the Ministry of Tourism, across its platforms to capture verified traveller insights on key aspects such as cleanliness, safety, accessibility, service standards and overall visitor experience.

The MoU will remain in effect for an initial term of three years.

By sharing anonymised, aggregated data with the Ministry, Thomas Cook India will also support targeted interventions to upgrade infrastructure and services at key tourism destinations across the country.

"The idea behind this collaboration is to see how the Ministry of Tourism can collect real-time feedback from users at key destinations across the country.

"Our aim is to use this data as a foundation to identify and promote destinations that are able to provide great experiences. This marks the first step in a long journey ahead, and we hope this partnership proves fruitful for both of us," Ministry of Tourism Additional Secretary and Director General Suman Billa said.

With extensive reach and deep understanding of Indian travellers, the company is uniquely positioned to provide valuable insights on destination performance, Rajeev Kale, President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa at Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said.

"Our collaboration will focus on gathering authentic feedback from our customers to empower the Ministry's efforts in enhancing the quality, safety, and sustainability of India's tourism offerings," he added. PTI SM SHW