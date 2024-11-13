Thomas Cook India Q2 net profit rises 40% to Rs 72 crore

New Delhi: Thomas Cook (India) Limited on Wednesday reported a 39.73 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 71.96 crore in the second quarter ended September 2024.

Advertisment

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 51.50 crore in the same period last year, a regulatory filing showed.

The firm has four revenue segments namely, financial services; travel and related services; leisure hospitality and resorts business; and digiphoto imaging services.

During the July-September quarter under review, Thomas Cook India's total income from operations stood at Rs 2,047.15 crore, as against Rs 1,871.34 crore a year ago, the filing showed.

Advertisment

However, its total expenses also grew to Rs 1,937.56 crore, from Rs 1,794.74 crore a year ago.

Madhavan Menon, Executive Chairman, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, "With a consolidated PBT (profit before tax) growth of 37 per cent in Q2 FY25 against Q2 FY24, Thomas Cook India Group has delivered strong results, comparable to a peak-season quarter in a traditionally non-peak quarter for the industry." He further stated that having achieved its first priority of recovery in business volumes, the focus looking ahead, is on ensuring sustainable growth and profitability.