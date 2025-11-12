Thomas Cook (India) Q2 profit dips 1.68 pc to Rs 70.75 cr

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Travel services firm Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Wednesday reported a 1.68 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 70.75 crore in the September quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 71.96 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the second quarter stood at Rs 2,073.84 crore as against Rs 2,003.76 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were at Rs 2,028.52 crore as compared to Rs 1,937.56 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Travel and related services segment clocked revenue of Rs 1,689.13 crore in the second quarter, up from Rs 1,591.54 crore in the same period last fiscal year. Financial services segment registered a revenue of Rs 84.5 crore as compared to Rs 83.87 crore last fiscal year.

Leisure hospitality and resorts business vertical posted a revenue of Rs 104.42 crore, as against Rs 119.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Digiphoto imaging services revenue was at Rs 195.79 crore as compared to Rs 208.75 crore in the year-ago period, it added. PTI RKL TRB