Thomas Cook India Q4 net profit up 13.5% at Rs 66 cr

New Delhi: Thomas Cook India Ltd has reported a 13.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 66 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, mainly on account of growth in travel-related services.

The travel services provider had reported a net profit of Rs 58.17 crore, in the year-ago period.

The company's total income from operations rose to Rs 2,022 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,692.61 crore in the year-ago period.

However, its total expenses also increased to Rs 1,930.45 crore, from Rs 1,631.92 crore, the company said in a late-evening filing on Monday.

Separately, the company informed that its Board of Directors have approved the reappointment of Mahesh Iyer.

"Mahesh Iyer will continue as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, liable to retire by rotation," the company said.