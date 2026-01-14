Thomas Cook India signs pact with Gujarat govt to promote state's tourism

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Thomas Cook (India) has signed an agreement with the Government of Gujarat in a strategic move to promote the state as a vibrant tourism destination across the country.

The collaboration is aimed at enhancing Gujarat's visibility and appeal among Indian travellers through focused destination promotion initiatives.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed on January 12, 2026, at Marwadi University, Rajkot, during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2026.

Beyond destination awareness, the collaboration will focus on structured training and knowledge-building initiatives for Thomas Cook India's travel experts and channel partners, enabling stronger destination advocacy and conversion.

The MoU aims to actively promote Gujarat tourism and drive increased arrivals and visitation by enhancing awareness and consideration for the state's diverse offering, ranging from heritage and culture to spirituality, wildlife, nature and experiential travel across key domestic source markets.

As part of the MOU, the Government of Gujarat will support Thomas Cook India in obtaining necessary permissions, registrations, approvals and clearances, as applicable, in accordance with existing state policies, rules and regulations.

Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, "This partnership is perfectly timed, as Gujarat continues to strengthen its position on India's tourism map anchored by iconic attractions such as Gir Forest, the Rann of Kutch and the Statue of Unity, alongside its rich cultural heritage, spiritual centres, diverse wildlife experiences and a growing portfolio of lesser-known yet compelling destinations across the state.

"Our intent is to drive a multi-pronged strategy spanning leisure, MICE and BLeisure travel, while leveraging Thomas Cook India's omnichannel/phygital clicks & bricks model and our loyal consumer base." PTI RSN HVA