Thomas Cook India, SOTC ink JV pact with Tourism New Zealand

Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Omnichannel travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) and its group company SOTC Travel on Thursday said they have signed a strategic joint-venture (JV) agreement with Tourism New Zealand to boost demand during winter season, June to August, in the island country.

Under the partnership, Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel will develop products with strategic marketing leveraging their expertise and extensive consumer base across metros, mini-metros and tier II and III markets, according to a statement.

"New Zealand is magical in winter, and with this season being India's biggest vacation period, our JV with Tourism New Zealand intends to maximise the opportunity. Fewer crowds and off-season pricing are further benefits that serve to inspire our value-seeking Indian travellers.

"Through our targeted campaign, we aim to inspire travel-hungry Indian consumers across our segments of multi-generational families, couples, working professionals, millennials and GenZ," Thomas Cook (India) President and Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Rajeev Kale said.