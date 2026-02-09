Thomas Cook (India), SOTC partners Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Monday announced a partnership with Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) for growing the island nation's visibility and promoting visitation from the Indian market.

The company and its group company, SOTC Travel, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA) for the collaboration, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd said in a statement.

This multi-pronged collaboration will focus on destination knowledge and education, product development and Marcomm to position Mauritius as a top-of-mind destination across India's metro, mini-metro and Tier 2 and 3 markets, it added.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd President & Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Rajeev Kale, said the company has been appointed by the MTPA as a strategic partner for the Indian market.

"We aim to tap into India's metros as well as the strongly emerging Tier 2 and 3 markets," he added.

The partnership aims to leverage Thomas Cook India's omnichannel strength, destination expertise and extensive reach to showcase Mauritius' evolving proposition across leisure, MICE and business travel, Kale said.

MTPA Director, Benoit Harter, said, "Our multipronged approach aims to leverage opportunities across the leisure and MICE segments through this partnership. We look forward to working closely with Thomas Cook and SOTC." PTI RKL DRR