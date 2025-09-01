Thomas Cook (India), SOTC Travel ink pact with Queensland Tourism

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Travel services firm Thomas Cook (India) Ltd and group company SOTC Travel on Monday said they have signed a long-term, multi-pronged pact with Queensland Tourism to improve visibility and year-round visitation to the Australian state from India.

The partnership will focus on content, education and training programmes and joint marketing, to position Queensland as an ideal destination for leisure, MICE, B-leisure, and sports tourism across India's metro, mini-metro, and Tier II and III markets, the travel services firm said in a statement.

The two firms have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Queensland Tourism (Tourism and Events Queensland) in a strategic initiative to boost travel to Queensland, Australia, from the high-potential India market, it added.

"Our MoU with Queensland is a great opportunity to expand our product portfolio and showcase Queensland as a year-round destination.

"Our intent is to create innovative, immersive, experience-led itineraries that appeal to our range of segments across multi-generational families, millennials and GenZ, couples, working professionals and our powerful MICE corporates," Thomas Cook (India) President & Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Rajeev Kale said.

Tourism and Events Queensland CEO, Craig Davidson said, "This strategic connection with Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel is a powerful step forward in our mission to position Queensland as the destination of choice for Indian travellers." PTI RKL SHW