Thomas Cook India, SOTC Travel ink pact with TN govt to unlock state's tourism potential

Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Omnichannel travel services company Thomas Cook (India) on Monday said the company, along with its group firm SOTC Travel, has inked an agreement with the Tamil Nadu government to accelerate tourism-related visitation to the state by jointly developing travel products and enhancing destination awareness for Indian travellers.

The strategic long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aims to combine Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel's pan-India market leadership and expertise across leisure, MICE, business and B-Leisure segments with Tamil Nadu's diverse tourism offerings.

Working with the state Department of Tourism, the companies will promote Tamil Nadu's cultural, spiritual, wellness, nature and experiential offerings through online and offline campaigns, to facilitate coordination, stakeholder engagement and alignment with the State's long-term tourism and destination-branding strategy.

"Through our strategic MoU with the Tamil Nadu government, we are delighted to partner in strengthening the state's tourism proposition for the domestic market. Leveraging our omnichannel reach and market expertise, we aim to co-create distinctive products, enhance awareness, and drive sustainable visitation across leisure, MICE and business travel segments," Thomas Cook (India) President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Rajeev Kale said. PTI SM MR