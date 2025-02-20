Thomas Cook India to launch agentic AI platform 'Dhruv' for business travel

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Travel services provider Thomas Cook (India) on Thursday said it is gearing up to launch an agentic AI platform, Dhruv, for business travel.

Dhruv harnesses cutting-edge AI-driven technologies and Large Language Models to address the rapidly growing and evolving needs of India's business travel sector, a regulatory filing stated.

Thomas Cook, SOTC Travel, Fairfax Digital Services, LTIMindtree & Voicing.AI are collaborating to build Dhruv.

It supports over 20 languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Spanish, German, Greek and Portuguese, among others.

Industry data reveals that the business travel sector is witnessing exponential growth in India, and is expected to grow to USD 20 billion by 2030, doubling from its current value of over USD 10.6 billion. PTI RSN MR