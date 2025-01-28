Thomas Cook India to provide accommodation, other facilities at National Games 2025

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Omnichannel travel firm Thomas Cook (India) on Tuesday said it signed a partnership with the central government for providing accommodation, catering and transport services for the National Games of India 2025 being held in Uttarakhand.

National Games of India 2025 is a multi-sport extravaganza bringing together top athletes from across the country to participate in 32 sporting disciplines and 4 demonstration events during January 28-February 14, 2025, Thomas Cook said in a statement.

Thomas Cook India has been appointed the exclusive partner to deliver end-to-end management across 3 key portfolios of accommodation, catering and transport for 20,000 contingent, including over 10,000 athletes, 5,000 support staff, and 3,000 dignitaries.

For this, the company has set up a dedicated team of over 200 members to manage operations across 11 locations and 32 venues.

Additionally, the company will sponsor physiotherapy services throughout the 38th National Games with a dedicated team of 54 highly trained physiotherapists providing support.

"The much anticipated National Games 2025, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, celebrates India's top athletes while playing a pivotal role in advancing the sports ecosystem.

"It is truly an honour for us to be selected for the second consecutive year, as the exclusive partner for the prestigious National Games across key elements of accommodation, catering and transport," Thomas Cook (India) President and Country Head - Holidays, MICE, Visa, Rajeev Kale said. PTI SM SHW