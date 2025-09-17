Thomas Cook India's Non-Executive Chairman Madhavan Menon resigns

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Thomas Cook India's Non-Executive Chairman and Director Madhavan Menon has resigned from his position with effect from the close of business hours on September 17, the company announced on Wednesday.

Menon has expressed his desire to move on from the organisation and pursue other interests as part of his retirement plans, Thomas Cook India informed in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.

"Madhavan Menon has tendered his resignation as the Non-Executive Chairman and as a Director of the Company with effect from close of business hours on September 17, 2025, as part of his retirement plans," Thomas Cook India stated.

The board of directors, the promoters and the management of the company placed on record their appreciation for the immense contribution, guidance and mentorship provided by Madhavan Menon during his entire journey spanning more than 25 years with the company and offered their best wishes, it added. PTI RSN RSN DR DR