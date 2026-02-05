Thomas Cook India's Q3 profit dips 4 pc to Rs 44 cr on provisions for Labour Codes

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Thomas Cook India on Thursday reported 3.83 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 44.87 crore for December quarter, impacted by one-time provision of Rs 30.1 crore due to implementation of Labour Codes.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 46.66 crore in the October-December period of 2024-25, a regulatory filing showed.

During the quarter, revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,145.68 crore from Rs 2,061 crore a year ago, the filing said.

Total expenses also increased to Rs 2,096.87 crore from Rs 2,008.12 crore a year ago.

"In the face of a challenging global travel landscape, Thomas Cook India Group has delivered a strong all-round performance with a Profit Before Tax (PBT) growth of 20 per cent in Q3, after excluding a one-time provision of Rs 30.1 crore arising due to implementation of the new Labour Codes," Mahesh Iyer - Managing Director & CEO Thomas Cook (India) Ltd said. PTI RSN ANU ANU