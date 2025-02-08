Thomas Cook inks pact with Moscow Tourism

Mumbai, Feb 8 (PTI) To boost tourism from India, omnichannel travel services company Thomas Cook (India) has signed a 24-month strategic partnership with the Moscow Project Office for Tourism and Hospitality Development.

This partnership aims at capitalising on Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel's viable leisure and corporate MICE segments in a multi-pronged initiative that focuses on deepening product development, destination knowledge and training, marketing and communication and consumer promotions - to create top-of-mind visibility and drive visitations from the India market to Moscow and beyond, according to a joint statement.

The new-age Indian traveller is displaying a strong and growing appetite for unique destinations and enriching experiences. Moscow represents a delightful diversity of architecture, art, culture, gastronomy and vibrant nightlife waiting to be explored. "I am delighted to announce our strategic long-term and multi-pronged partnership with Moscow Project Office for Tourism and Hospitality Development that extends across our range of segments - including MICE and leisure," Thomas Cook (India) President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Rajeev Kale said.

The partnership will prioritise strengthening cooperation through the exchange of knowledge, best practices and curation of unique-innovative products designed specifically for Indian travellers, towards fostering long-term growth in tourism and business MICE segments between India and Moscow. PTI SM MR