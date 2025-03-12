Those setting up industries in J&K will have to provide employment to local youth: Dy CM

Jammu, Mar 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Wednesday said those who set up industries in Jammu and Kashmir will have to provide employment to local youth in the region.

Crediting previous National Conference governments for industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir, he said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is committed to industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir but that will not be at the cost of the people.

"Those (investors) who will set up industries in Jammu and Kashmir will have to provide employment to local youth in the region," Choudhary said while replying to supplementary questions during the Question Hour in the Assembly here.

He said the Omar Abdullah government is committed to ensuring no injustice to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is the commitment of the Omar Abdullah government. The industrial estates, whether in Kashmir, Jammu, Gangyal, or any other place, were set up during National Conference rule. The Chief Minister is committed to industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir but that will not be at the cost of the people," he said.

Replying to a question from BJP MLA Rajiv Jasrotia, the Deputy Chief Minister further said, "It is the endeavour of this government that we will not allow the lands of the people of J&K to be given to outsiders. Whatever is right will be done." He said the local youth have a right to jobs in industries.

The deputy chief minister said soon after the formation of the government, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah held meetings with various stakeholders in the industrial sector. "It is a fact that the local industry faced losses during the past 10 years. Nothing was done for the employment of local youth. We are committed to changing that," he added.

Choudhary said the key highlights of the Jammu and Kashmir Industrial Policy 2021-30 aim to bolster industrial growth across various sectors, focusing on manufacturing, IT, agriculture, food processing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, real estate, herbal and medicinal plants, among other sectors notified by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

He said the incentives under the policy include a 100 per cent subsidy for the purchase and installation of DG sets (up to Rs 45 lakh), exemption of stamp duty and court fees on land transactions in government industrial estates.

He further said other incentives include a 25 per cent subsidy on automation, a 30 per cent subsidy on procuring and obtaining machinery, a quality certification subsidy, a 60 per cent subsidy for the purchase and installation of pollution control devices, and a 50 per cent subsidy on the total cost incurred on environment-friendly production technology expenditures.

"Besides this, there is a 100 per cent net SGST reimbursement for eligible existing units registered under GST in Jammu and Kashmir as of March 31, 2021, for 10 years. The turnover incentives under the policy include 3 per cent for micro units and 2 per cent for small, medium, and large units for 5 years," he said.

Choudhary said a dedicated entrepreneur and skill development fund will be established to nurture local youth with entrepreneurial skills, facilitating sustained industrial growth in the Union Territory.

"This initiative will include training and skill development programmes conducted by the J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) and other premier institutes nationwide," he added.

On the ease of doing business, the Deputy Chief Minister said Jammu & Kashmir has undertaken significant initiatives to enhance the ease of doing business through the single-window setup under the Industrial Investments and Business Facilitation Act 2018.

"These reforms aim to streamline the regulatory framework, accelerate the grant of licences, permissions, approvals, and simplify procedural requirements," he said.

Regarding investment promotion and grievance redressal, he said the Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) will serve as the investment promotion agency, while industrial grievance forums will ensure effective grievance redressal under the supervision of the director.

On the central sector scheme and other initiatives, he said the Government of India has introduced the new central sector scheme 2021 with a financial outlay of Rs 28,400 crore for industrial development in Jammu and Kashmir, effective from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2037.

Special provisions have been made to support women entrepreneurs, including reserved marks in land allotment criteria and benefits under the Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Choudhary said.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that the department has granted several mining leases and permits for essential construction materials to support major infrastructure projects across the Union Territory. PTI AB TRB