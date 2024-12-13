Those who win elections in name of caste, do nothing for their community: Gadkari

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said those who win elections in the name of caste, do not do anything for their community, instead they seek tickets to field their family members in the election.

"Now the problem in politics is that backwardness has become a political interest...so everyone wants to prove that he is backward,"Gadkari said while replying to a question at the 'Times Network India Economic Conclave 2024'.

The minister said those who have no work to show to the people, try to win elections in the name of caste.

"Tell me one example, when someone has won elections in the name of caste, has worked for the welfare of his community? After they get elected, they seek tickets to contest elections for their wives and children," Gadkari, who is known for his frank views said.

The political parties, he said, should work for welfare of poor people, youth, farmer, women and to strengthen Indian economy.

Gadkari said while campaigning during elections he never talked about caste.

"Politics is not my profession. It is an instrument of socio-economic reform. I believe social service and good work will help win public support and I will go by my conviction instead of resorting to caste politics,” he said.

Replying to a question on RSS-chief Mohan Bhagwat’s 3-children pitch, Gadkari said, "While he agrees with the idea, it is time to see population growth in the country in proposition to the land, water, electricity and other resources”.

“It is time to think on economic terms and not on religion and caste lines,” he added. PTI BKS BKS MR