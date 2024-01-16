Three-day Bengaluru GAFX to be held from Jan 29

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) Bengaluru GAFX, positioned as the country's flagship event in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comics (AVGC) sector, will be held here from January 29 to 31.

The focal theme of Bengaluru GAFX (Games, Animation and Visual Effects), organised by the Karnataka Department of Information Technology-Biotechnology, and Association of Bangalore Animation Industry (ABAI), is ‘Augmented Intelligence: Powering AVGC’.

“Bengaluru GAFX will bring together the Animation, Visual Effects, Games & Comics industry for a congregation of knowledge exchange like no other. The event will see the industry, academia, and government come onto a common platform to deliberate the learnings, trends, challenges and future roadmap of their sector and continue Karnataka’s leadership in powering holistic growth & development of AVGC in India,” the organisers said in a statement. PTI GMS RS RS