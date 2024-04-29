Three-day health camp organised for contractual employees in CAG office

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A three-day health camp 'Swasthya 2024' was organised for contractual employees working in the office of the Comptroller & Auditor General of India, a statement said on Monday.

Around 475 employees underwent health screening during the first phase of the medical camp, which concluded on Monday. The camp was organised by the Indian Audit and Accounts Officers' Wives Association (IAAOWA) organised at the CAG headquarters in New Delhi.

About 800 workers would be covered during the second phase, the CAG said in a statement.

At the concluding function, Smita Murmu, wife of CAG Girish Chandra Murmu and patron of the IAAOWA, interacted with the doctors and the beneficiaries.

This is the second time that the IAAOWA organised Swasthya camp with the objective of bringing quality medical services to the workforce while emphasising on the importance of preventive care and regular screenings for long-term health maintenance.

Sanjeev Sinha, professor in the Department of Medicine at All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences, provided a team of 14 medical experts from the fields of ENT, Ophthalmology, Dermatology and Medicine for the three-day health camp. PTI NKD NKD MR SHW