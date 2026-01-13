Three-day Integrated B2B Expo to take place in Bengaluru from Jan 20

Bengaluru, Jan 13 (PTI) An Integrated B2B Expo for the food, beverage, HoReCa, bakery, processing, packaging and hospitality sectors, to be held from January 20 to 22 in Bengaluru, Synergy Exposures & Events said on Tuesday.

The three-day event at Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds aims to bring the entire food and hospitality value chain under one roof, offering end-to-end solutions for procurement, innovation and business growth.

It will host multiple integrated exhibitions, including the Food & Drink Processing Expo supported by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, and the Bakers Technology Fair backed by the Ministry of MSME under the PMS Scheme, the organisers said.

"Synergy Exposures' Mega Integrated B2B Expo is designed to enable meaningful buyer-seller interactions, faster sourcing decisions, and measurable business outcomes," said Sasi Kumar G, vice president, Synergy Exposures.

The expo targets business owners, C-level executives and procurement heads, providing access to manufacturers and solution providers across ingredients, processing technologies, packaging, cold chain, automation and sustainable solutions.

Programmes such as the Food & Beverage Synergy Summit, FICSI Skill India certified sessions and live bakery workshops are also planned, organisers said.

With over 150 exhibitors, 15,000 trade visitors and participation from more than 35 countries, the event is expected to facilitate focused Business to Business (B2B) interactions and strategic partnerships across the food and hospitality ecosystem, Synergy Exposures said. PTI GMS ADB