Three-day petroleum geoscientists meeting to focus on low-carbon future

Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) The Society of Petroleum Geophysicists (SPG) will hold its 15th Biennial International Conference and Exposition in Jaipur from October 26 to 28.

The three-day event, themed "Rock to Cloud: Geo-Exploration Empowering Energy Evolution," will focus on how scientific and digital innovations are transforming energy exploration and supporting the shift towards a sustainable, low-carbon future.

The conference will be inaugurated by Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Pankaj Jain, according to a release.

More than 30 technical sessions and four plenary discussions are planned, featuring global experts, policymakers and industry leaders who will share insights on India's energy transition. The exposition will showcase cutting-edge technologies and services from national and international oil, gas, and energy companies.

SPG India is a professional body of over 3,500 geoscientists with nine regional and 18 student chapters.