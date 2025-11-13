Three-day pharma industry event from Nov 25 to host global pharma leaders, exhibitors, investors

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Over 50,000 industry professionals, 2,000 exhibitors and investors from more than 120 countries will participate in a three-day pharmaceutical industry event on November 25 at India Expo Centre, Greater Noida, to showcase their innovations and collaborations.

Organised by Informa Markets in India, the 18th edition of CPHI and PMEC India 2025 will feature the complete pharmaceutical value chain under one roof and focus on key industry themes such as API self-reliance, sustainability, digitalization, and exports, the organisers said in a statement.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry has evolved into one of the most dynamic and innovation-driven sectors globally, recognized for its world-class capability in producing affordable generics and life-saving vaccines, said Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India.

The sector continues to play a pivotal role in driving economic growth and global healthcare accessibility, by contributing around 1.72 per cent to the national GDP.

"With the Union Budget 2025–26 proposing an allocation of over Rs 5,268 crore to the Department of Pharmaceuticals, marking a nearly 29 per cent increase from the previous year, the government's continued focus on strengthening research and development, infrastructure, and capacity building further reinforces India's vision of becoming a global hub for pharmaceutical innovation," Mudras said.

India's pharmaceutical industry total market size is projected to reach USD 130 billion by 2030 and an impressive USD 450 billion by 2047, highlighting the country's growing role as a global pharmaceutical powerhouse, the statement said.

The CPHI & PMEC India 2025 will host exhibitors from Italy, Germany, Switzerland, China and South Korea, among others, strengthening cross-border collaborations and export opportunities.

This year's edition will also have a pharma leaders roundtable, a women in pharma roundtable, CPHI pharma awards, and the pharma connect congress, offering a platform for policy dialogues, leadership exchange, and innovation-driven discussions.

The event will feature participation from leading exhibitors, including Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hetero Labs, Oceanic Pharmachem, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, Morepen Laboratories, and MSN Laboratories.

On the machinery side, PMEC India will feature top players including ACG Pam Pharma Technologies, Cadmach Machinery, Ace Technologies and Packaging Systems, Parle Global Technologies, Klenzaids Contamination Controls, Gansons, Elmach Packages (India), Shimadzu India, and Snowbell Machines, the statement said. PTI PLB DRR