Three individuals offloads Ami Organics' shares worth Rs 474 cr

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Three individuals on Thursday offloaded shares of pharmaceutical company Ami Organics for Rs 474 crore through open market transactions.

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Malabar India Fund, Bofa Securities Europe SA, Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Valuequest Investment Advisors were among the buyers of the shares.

Dhwani Girishkumar Chovatia, Girishkumar Limbabhai Chovatia, and Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia, three individual public shareholders, of Ami Organics sold 46 lakh shares of the company on the NSE.

As per bulk deal data available with the NSE, Dhwani Girishkumar Chovatia disposed of 7.89 lakh shares of Ami Organics, Girishkumar Limbabhai Chovatia offloaded 19.70 lakh shares, and Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia sold 18.40 lakh shares, collectively amounting to a 12.5 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were disposed of in the price range of Rs 1,030-1,030.12 per piece, taking the aggregate deal value to Rs 473.82 crore.

After the latest transaction, Girishkumar Limbabhai Chovatia exited the pharmaceutical firm by selling 19,70,430 shares, representing a 5.34 per cent stake in the firm.

The stake of Dhwani Girishkumar Chovatia in Ami Organics declined to 4.69 per cent from 6.83 per cent, while that of Kiranben Girishbhai Chovatia fell to 0.55 per cent from 5.53 per cent.

On Thursday, shares of Ami Organics rallied 7.95 per cent to close at Rs 1,170 apiece on the NSE. PTI HG TRB