Three regional directorates, six RoCs to be operational from Feb 2026: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The corporate affairs ministry on Wednesday said three regional directorates and six registrar of companies will be operational from February 16, 2026.

Regional directorates (RDs) and registrars of companies (RoCs) are key institutions in the implementation of the companies and limited liability partnership laws under the ministry.

Announcing the opening of 3 RDs and 6 RoCs from February 16, the ministry said this will help in regulatory facilitation as well as giving necessary fillip to the buzzing business environment.

As part of the revamp, the existing RD of the Northern Region headquartered in Delhi will be split into two -- RD (NR-I) and RD (NR-II).

RD (NR-I), headquartered in New Delhi, will have the jurisdiction over the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Headquartered in Chandigarh, RD (NR-II) will have the jurisdiction over Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Union Territories of Chandigarh, Ladakh, and J&K, an official release said on Wednesday.

The RD of western region in Mumbai will be split into two -- RD (WR-I) and RD (WR-II).

While Mumbai-headquartered RD (WR-I) will oversee the districts of Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban as well as Goa and Union Territories of Daman and Diu, Navi Mumbai-headquartered RD (WR-II) will have the jurisdiction over all districts of Maharashtra other than Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban.

"A new Regional Directorate has been established for South-Western Region (SWR) to be headquartered at Bangalore will have jurisdiction over State of Karnataka, State of Kerala and UT of Lakshadweep," the release said.

Besides, rejigs will be effected in RoCs.

RoC, Delhi will be split into three. RoC (NCT of Delhi-I) will have the jurisdiction over the districts of south Delhi, southwest Delhi, New Delhi, southeast Delhi and east Delhi.

According to the release, RoC (NCT of Delhi-II) will oversee the districts of central Delhi, west Delhi, north Delhi, northwest Delhi, northeast Delhi, and Shahdara.

RoC (Haryana) will have the jurisdiction over all the districts of Haryana.

Also, RoC, Mumbai will be split into two -- ROC, Mumbai-I that will have the jurisdiction over the districts of Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban, and RoC, Mumbai-II that will oversee the districts of Aurangabad, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Nashik, Palghar, Raigad, and Thane.

"The existing RoC, Kolkata is split into 02 RoCs. RoC, Kolkata-I to be headquartered at Kolkata will have jurisdiction over the district of Kolkata and State of Sikkim. RoC, Kolkata-II to be headquartered at Kolkata will have jurisdiction over the state of West Bengal except the district of Kolkata," the release said.