Thrilled about data centre capacity coming up in India, discussed investments with PM Modi: Nadella

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday said he is excited about the data centre capacity the company is setting up in India and that he has discussed the company's investment plan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nadella has announced an investment of USD 17.5 billion by 2030 to help build infrastructure and sovereign capabilities for the country's AI-first future, marking the third major AI-driven investment in the country in the past two months.

"We're thrilled about all the data center capacity that is coming live. We already have stuff in Pune, Chennai and Mumbai. We are very excited about our India South Central cloud region, based in Hyderabad, that's going to come up next year," Nadella said at a Microsoft event here.

Microsoft's India South Central cloud region, based in Hyderabad, is set to go live in mid-2026.

"We are really excited about the investment we made. I had a chance to meet Prime Minister Modi yesterday (Tuesday) and discussed our excitement about it (investments)," Nadella said.

Meanwhile, as India gears up to implement the Digital Personal Data Protection regime, Microsoft is introducing sovereign public cloud and sovereign private cloud for Indian customers.

"I think it is important for people to recognize is that with sovereignty, you also want to ensure world-class cyber security and cyber resilience," Nadella said. PTI PRS DRR