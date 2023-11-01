Throttle Aerospace receives Type-Certification for multipurpose-drone DOPO

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Throttle Aerospace Systems has received Type-Certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its multi-purpose drone DOPO, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd said on Wednesday.

Throttle Aerospace Systems (TAS) is a part of RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.

With this, DOPO can be deployed across multiple industries such as survey, mapping, inspection, along with agriculture, surveillance as well as disaster management, the company said.

A 'small' class drone weighing less than five kilograms with a flying time of 49 minutes, this drone can travel at ariel speeds of 32.4 kilometre per hour and operates up at temperatures of up to a maximum of of 50°C, it said.

DOPO can map 1.5 sq km in a single flight and can operate at low, medium, and high altitudes and supports multiple payloads, RattanIndia Enterprises said.

TAS was India's first company to receive provisional drone licence from DGCA, qualified for the central government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and is licensed to make drones for the defence industry, it said. PTI IAS TRB TRB