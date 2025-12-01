THV inks Mercure hotel in Haridwar under master franchise pact with Accor, InterGlobe

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) Treebo Hospitality Ventures (THV) on Monday announced the signing of a 72-key Mercure hotel in Haridwar in Uttarakhand, under its master franchise arrangement with Accor and InterGlobe.

"With Haridwar SIDCUL industrial area's rapid growth, the demand for reliable mid-market hotels has never been higher. Through our partnership with Accor and the Mercure brand, guests will enjoy a warm hospitality harmonised with Treebo's hallmark efficiency," Treebo Hospitality Ventures Co-founder and CEO Sidharth Gupta said in a statement.

Accor South Asia CEO Ranju Alex said, "We are thrilled to introduce Mercure in Haridwar with THV, tapping into SIDCUL's strong business potential. Mercure's focus on locally inspired hospitality and midscale value makes it the ideal choice for this market. Together, we aim to raise the bar for business and leisure hospitality in Uttarakhand." PTI SM SHW