Thyrocare Technologies to acquire Think Health Diagnostics

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Diagnostics firm Thyrocare Technologies on Monday said it will acquire Chennai-based Think Health Diagnostics and a related entity for an undisclosed amount.

The company has entered into a share purchase agreement with Think Health Diagnostics and their existing shareholders for the deal, it said in a statement.

The strategic acquisition helps Thyrocare provide ECG services at home, it added.

"With the strategic acquisition of Think Health Diagnostics, we are well-positioned to expand our footprint in pre-policy medical checkups for the insurance segment," Thyrocare Technologies Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Rahul Guha said.

This will allow the company to give insurance partners a one-stop solution for blood and ECG testing and further deepen presence in the pre-policy medical checkup and annual health checkup market, he added.

Shares of Thyrocare Technologies were trading 1.33 per cent lower at Rs 615.40 apiece on the BSE.