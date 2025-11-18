Ticiana Kobel resigns from RHI Magnesita India board

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Ticiana Kobel has resigned from the Board of Directors of RHI Magensita India due to "an unavoidable conflict" arising from her new position on the Supervisory Board of the parent entity.

Listed on BSE, RHI Magnesita is an arm of Vienna-based RHI Magnesita - a global leader in refractory materials.

In her resignation letter, Kobel said, "The decision is due to an unavoidable conflict arising from my new position on the Supervisory Board of RHI Magnesita GmbH".

She has requested the board of RHI Magnesita India to consider her resignation letter as a formal notice in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and the Articles of Association of the Company.

However, Kobel did not elaborate further on the reasons for her resignation.

In a filing to exchanges on Tuesday, RHI Magnesita India said Kobel's resignation is effective from the close of business hours on November 17, 2025.

"Kobel will cease to be a member of the following Board Committees...Nomination & Remuneration Committee, Risk Management Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility Committee," the company said.

RHI Magnesita India said it will inform about the necessary appointments in due course.

Shares of the company were trading 2.20 per cent lower at Rs 481.20 apiece on BSE. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL