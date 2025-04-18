Tide forges pact with eMSME to help its member MSMEs get GST and Udyam registration

New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) Tide, a business financial platform has collaborated with fintech firm eMSME to help its lakhs of MSME members get GST registration, Udyam registration, and Scheme Discovery Reports among others.

The new features on Tide will fast-track MSME formalisation by simplifying GST and Udyam registration, unlocking access to credit, government benefits, and the wider digital economy, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Formalisation is key to unlocking credit, government incentives, and entry into the digital economy - benefits often out of reach for unregistered businesses, it said.

Observing that the small and micro businesses in India often operate without official registration which can be challenging, it said, Tide and eMSME aim to bridge this gap by offering seamless access to vital registration services and government benefits.

The partnership will help Tide's 650,000 members to easily navigate business compliance and unlock growth opportunities, it added.

"Scheme Discovery is a game-changer - helping MSMEs identify the right schemes, understand their eligibility, and unlock critical incentives. By integrating these tools into the Tide platform, we're making it easier for small businesses to formalise, grow, and succeed in today's dynamic economy," Gurjodhpal Singh, CEO of Tide in India said.

Scheme Discovery Report provides personalised reports that identify government schemes from a pool of over 800 options, tailored to the needs and profiles of individual businesses. PTI DP DR