Tier-II cities continue to witness consistent growth in hiring activities: Report

Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Hiring in tier-II cities showed consistent growth trends compared to metropolitan areas during May, mainly led by cities such as Kochi, Coimbatore, and Jaipur, which have emerged as key hiring locations, a report said on Wednesday.

"It is remarkable to note the flourishing performance of tier-II cities in terms of hiring, outpacing their metropolitan counterparts. These cities have showcased consistent upward trends, particularly driven by the Production and Manufacturing sector, where we are witnessing a surge in recruitment," foundit (previously Monster APAC & ME), a Quess company, CEO Sekhar Garisa said, quoting the foundit Insights Tracker (fit).

He said, this can be attributed to several factors, including infrastructural development, favourable government policies, and a burgeoning talent pool eager to contribute to India's industrial landscape.

"It's evident that tier-II cities are becoming increasingly attractive hubs for businesses seeking expansion opportunities and tapping into diverse talent pools for sustainable growth," he added.

The foundit Insights Tracker (fit) is a comprehensive monthly analysis of online job posting activity conducted by foundit.

The report revealed that with cities such as Kochi, Coimbatore, and Jaipur dedicating resources to infrastructure development initiatives, and enhancing connectivity, transportation, and other amenities, corporate firms are bound to be attracted here for their business expansions.

In terms of the metro cities, Kolkata and Delhi/NCR stand out as leading hiring hubs on a year-on-year basis, it stated.

While tier-II cities have outperformed metro cities on a year-on-year basis, metros have witnessed a significant upswing in hiring in the last few months, it said.

According to the tracker, tier-II cities are seeing stronger growth rates in sectors such as production and manufacturing (29 per cent), IT-software and services (17 per cent), real estate (8 per cent), and education (8 per cent), where recruiters are seeking diverse talent with specialised skill sets.

Metro cities have shown an affinity for hiring from IT-software and services and advertising, public relations segment, due to the uptick in the demand for IT service providers and digitalisation, signalling a recovery from the layoffs and reduced bench strength, the report added. PTI SM TRB