Tiger Logisctics Q2 net profit grows two-fold to Rs 8 cr

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Tiger Logistics (India) on Wednesday said its net profit more than doubled to around Rs 8 crore for the September quarter on account of higher income.

It had posted a profit of Rs 3.22 crore in the July-September period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the second quarter, the company's total income rose to Rs 162.40 crore from Rs 53.99 crore a year ago, posting over three-fold year-on-year rise.

Tiger Logistics (India) is a global logistics player with expertise in handling the domestic and international import and export of cargo projects. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL