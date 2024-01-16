Tiger Logistics gets order for providing warehousing services, transportation to BHEL

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Logistics player Tiger Logistics on Tuesday announced securing a work order from BHEL to provide custom clearance, forwarding, transportation, and warehousing services to the state-owned entity.

The company has also secured an order to supply goods by air to BHEL, Tiger Logistics said in a statement.

"Tiger Logistics secures another government tender from Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). The company will now be handling import and export by sea and will provide services like custom clearance, forwarding, handling, transportation, and warehousing services to BHEL," it said.

Tiger Logistics MD Harpreet Singh Malhotra said the company is increasing presence in government projects. The company also has orders from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) and IRCON International, and National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) in the renewable energy space. PTI ABI HVA