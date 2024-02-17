Tiger Logistics India board approves share split in 1:10 ratio

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Tiger Logistics India on Saturday announced splitting of its shares in the ratio of 1:10 to increase public participation in the company's shareholding.

The company said the move will increase liquidity of stock so that small shareholders/investors can also buy its shares.

It has fixed Mach 4 as the record date to subdivide each share having a face value of Rs 10 into 10 shares, the logistics player said in an exchange filing.

The revised face value of each share would be Re 1, the company said.

Tiger Logistics (India) is a global logistics player with expertise in handling the domestic and international import and export of cargo projects. PTI ABI HVA