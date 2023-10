New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Tiger Logistics on Tuesday reported a 59.3 per cent decline in profit at Rs 3.22 crore in the July-September quarter of the current fiscal.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 7.92 crore in the year-ago period, Tiger Logistics said in a regulatory filing.

The total income of the company dropped to Rs 53.99 crore from Rs 183.11 crore in the year-ago quarter, the filing said. PTI SID HVA