Tiger Logistics Q4 profit grows to Rs 6.44 cr

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Tiger Logistics on Wednesday posted 59.9 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 6.44 crore for March quarter FY25, driven by higher revenue.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 4.02 crore in January-March FY24, the company said in an exchange filing.

Revenue rose 23.5 per cent to Rs 114.50 crore in the last quarter of FY25 from Rs 92.71 crore in Q4 FY24.

The annual revenue surged over twofold to Rs 536.30 crore from Rs 240.25 crore in FY24.

In Q4 FY25, Tiger Logistics handled 18,180 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEUs) cargo, up 39 per cent year-on-year (YoY), driven by strong client demand, efficient service, and improved routes.

Air cargo volume surged 61 per cent YoY to 1,14,248 kg, supported by new contracts, project shipments, and expanded capacity.

CMD Harpreet Singh Malhotra said, "Our growth was powered by exceptional increase in both sea and air cargo volumes. We also expanded our presence in government logistics, securing major contracts with BHEL, HPCL, and BEML." PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU