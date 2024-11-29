Tiger Logistics to provide services to BHEL, 2 other PSUs

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Tiger Logistics on Friday said it has signed multiple agreements with three public sector entities BHEL, BEML and Bank Note Paper Mill India for providing logistics handling and freight support through air and sea routes.

As part of the order, it will help the companies with their inbound and outbound shipment, the company said in an exchange filing.

"Three prominent PSUs Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), and Bank Note Paper Mill India have reinforced their confidence in the company. These renewed partnerships underscore the PSUs' reliance and trust on us for efficient logistics handling and freight forwarding for both sea and air cargo, spanning exports and imports," the company said.

On behalf of the entities, Tiger Logistics will also work for customs clearances and forwarding services for ocean freight and air cargo.

Tiger Logistics CMD Harpreet Singh Malhotra said "This development marks a pivotal step forward for Tiger Logistics, solidifying its reputation as a dependable partner for large-scale and critical public-sector operations. We aim to deliver dependable, forward-thinking solutions tailored to the evolving needs of these sectors." Tiger Logistics (India) is a global logistics player with expertise in handling the domestic and international import and export of cargo projects. PTI ABI DR