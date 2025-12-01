Tilaknagar Industries completes acquisition of Imperial Blue business from Pernod Ricard India

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Tilaknagar Industries Ltd on Monday said it has completed the acquisition of Imperial Blue business division from Pernod Ricard India (PRI), a step-down unit of the French spirits major, via a slump sale for a lump sum consideration of Rs 3,442 crore.

The lump sum consideration paid to PRI is subject to post-closing adjustments in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the Business Transfer Agreement, according to a statement issued by Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (TIL), which owns brands such as Mansion House Brandy, Courrier Napoleon Brandy, Mansion House Gold Whisky and Blue Lagoon Gin.

"In addition to this amount, a deferred payment of €28 million will be made after four years from the date of closure of the transaction," it said.

Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) had already approved this transaction on October 7, 2025.

This acquisition will make TIL among the leading players in the fast-growing Indian whisky market, which is witnessing premiumisation.

Imperial Blue is the third-largest whisky brand in India by volume, selling approximately 22.4 million nine-litre cases in the year-ended March 2025 across India and other markets. The 25-year-old brand had reported a revenue of Rs 3,067 crore in the trailing twelve months ending March 2025.

In July this year, both parties -- TIL and PRI -- had entered into a definitive agreement for the transaction related to the sale of Imperial Blue business division (IB).

TIL has funded the acquisition through a mix of internal cash accruals, fresh equity and external debt.

"A preferential issue of equity shares and warrants to marquee investors and the Promoter Group helped raise Rs 2,093 crore, in addition to securing Rs 2,100 crore through term loans," it said.

Through this transaction, TIL gains access to the "Imperial Blue" brand and allied trademarks, including "Imperial Black" and "Imperial Red" globally.

Additionally, as part of the acquisition, TIL has entered into a Trademark License Agreement for the use of "Seagram's" in connection with IB for a defined transition period.

The company has also entered into a long-term supply agreement with Chivas Brothers for Concentrated Alcoholic Beverage (CAB), an essential raw material for manufacturing IB products, it said.

To ensure a seamless transition, TIL has entered into a Transitional Services and Manufacturing Agreement (TSMA) with PRI.

"The manufacturing footprint, as part of the transaction perimeter, includes two owned units located in Punjab and Maharashtra, as well as two exclusive sub-leased units in Telangana and Punjab. Additionally, TIL will have access to certain shared units during the TSMA period," it said.

As part of the transaction, 116 employees are expected to be transferred from PRI to TIL.

TIL Chairman and Managing Director Amit Dahanukar said: "The acquisition of Imperial Blue significantly scales up our business, representing a decisive step in our ambition to build a truly pan-India presence across all IMFL categories. This acquisition also accelerates our premiumisation journey, enabling us to broaden our offerings across Prestige-and-Above price-points and enhance the value we deliver to consumers."