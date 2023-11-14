Tilaknagar Industries to launch Mansion House Chambers Brandy in key southern markets

Chennai, Nov 14 (PTI) Premium brandy manufacturer Tilaknagar Industries Ltd has drawn up plans to launch its premium brand Mansion House Chambers in key southern markets, the company said on Tuesday.

The company in its first phase launched the Mansion House Chambers Brandy in neighbouring Puducherry and would expand it further in key southern markets.

“We are immensely passionate about brandy. Our latest premium offering, Mansion House Chambers, is born out of our unrelenting focus on innovation to diversify our portfolio and revitalise the brandy segment,” said Chairman and Managing Director Amit Dahanukar in a company statement.

The launch of the new brand follows the company witnessing a 28 per cent growth against the 4 per cent growth seen in Indian Made Foreign Liquor industry during the first half of the year ended September 30, 2023.

Tilaknagar Industries said its sales grew to 53.6 lakh cases during the first six month period ended September 30, 2023 as against 42 lakh cases sold in the corresponding period year ago.

India is one of the largest markets for brandy, globally. Brandy continues to hold over 20 per cent of the IMFL sector, the statement added. PTI VIJ ROH