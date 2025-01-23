Tillman Global Holdings inks pact with T'gana govt for Data Center Project, to invest Rs 15,000 cr

Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI) Tillman Global Holdings, a US-based company has signed a MoU with the Telangana government to set up a 300 MW state-of-the-art data center facility here with an investment of Rs 15,000 crore.

A press release from the state government said the announcement was made during the World Economic Forum in Davos, underscoring Telangana’s prominence as a destination for advanced digital infrastructure investments.

The proposed data center will cater to hyperscale clients and support AI-driven applications, cloud services, and large-scale data processing.

The facility will incorporate energy-efficient systems, advanced cooling technologies, and robust cybersecurity measures, fostering innovation in Telangana’s digital ecosystem, it said.

Telangana Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said, "Tillman Global Holdings’ investment reflects our state’s investor-friendly policies and its ability to attract global technology leaders. This partnership with Tillman Global Holdings will further enhance Hyderabad’s stature as a global data center hub".

Tillman Global Holdings president Sachit Ahuja said Telangana offers a perfect blend of visionary leadership, robust infrastructure, and a talented workforce.

"We are excited to partner with the Government of Telangana to establish a world-class data center and contribute to the region’s economic growth and technological advancements," Ahuja said. PTI GDK KH